Tink Addresses Working On “Winter’s Diary 5” Album With Hitmaka Amid Tumultuous Break Up

Tink explains how a legal obligation meant she had to put her “emotion” to the side and work with Hitmaka on her latest album despite their toxic breakup last year.

Tink has opened up about the process of crafting her latest album with Hitmaka following their public breakup last year.

During her recent interview with The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM, the “Playa” lyricist spoke in depth about her relationship with Hitmaka. For context, Tink was accused of physically abusing Hitmaka last year after alleging he had abused her, as well.

The pair were also allegedly involved in an altercation in Mexico after they reportedly showed up to the same restaurant in Cancun, unbeknownst to each other. Tink started off by explaining how there was much more at stake than just their shared personal lives at the time of the breakup, revealing they were actually legally binded at the point they decided to separate.

“Yeah, I had to take the emotion out of it, and we were already in a contract, so there were obligations, and that’s what I think the world doesn’t know,” Tink said. “We already had ties and things were already in motion. So like I say, it took a lot of maturity to say, ‘Hey, I’m going to go in this booth. I’m going to do my best today.’

“You know what I’m saying? Whatever I can give. If it’s 10 percent, 20 percent, that’s the best I can give. And that’s also why it did take some time. I needed time away to get my mind together. I can’t look at you today. I can’t be around you listening to what you want to say right now.”

Tink then debunked the idea that the album itself was solely about Hitmaka, explaining that while some of the subject matter may relate to their relationship, it’s meant to be widely accessible to people at large who may be dealing with similar relationships.

“I feel like the entire album is, could relate to him or to any man,” she said. “You know what I mean? I purposely waited to drop this album so that it wasn’t 14 songs about one person.

“But in this situation, if you know our history, we went through a lot of turmoil. So there’s a bit of him in a lot of these records, and he knows that we worked on the album together,” she added.

Tink went on to reveal that the process of refining the album itself was difficult at times, remarking it “took a lot of maturity for me to get in that booth and for us to come to agreement on these songs.” She added, “We had hard days where he had to walk out. That’s just what it is.”

Overall, Tink went on to conclude that she is trying to move on at this point, but wholeheartedly wishes the best for Hitmaka and said that she really does “wish him the best” but truly needs to move forward.

On the other hand, Tink is had a lot to talk about between discussing Winter’s Diary 5 features, which include collaborations with artists like Summer Walker, Jeremih, Skilla Baby and NoCap and notable singles “Songs About U” and “Charged Up.” Tink is also currently supporting Jhené Aiko on her Magic Hour Tour, which began in June and concludes in August, and features Coi Leray, Kiana Ledé and UMI​.

Check out the post above and watch the full interview below.