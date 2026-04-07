TLC Gets Roasted For Promoting Iconic Tour

Chilli’s controversy refuses to cool off as TLC’s tour promotion causes a roast to occur on Twitter.

Man, I hate this for T-Boz. And, if I am honest, I hate it for Chilli too.

Chilli is learning in real time that the internet never forgets. I think right now they want accountability, not nostalgia. The legendary TLC singer remains in a storm that has not gone away. I think they need to recognize that people feel betrayed, as the group attempts to shift the narrative back to music. The upcoming tour with En Vogue and Salt‑N‑Pepa might suffer.

Here is where things get even more complicated. Check this simple post out.

Thank you to each of you for all of your enthusiasm for the upcoming It’s ICONIC Tour! We are working hard to put together a great show for you and can’t wait to be on the road again. Any songs you’re hoping to see on the setlist? pic.twitter.com/9DjxO6clar — TLC (@OfficialTLC) April 6, 2026

Seems innocent until you get into the comments.

No Democrats

MAGA Light Special

MAGA-MAGA-MAGA

What About Your Vote

Silly (Dem)Hoe

MAGA Hat 2 The Back https://t.co/wm7HHEVzDU — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) April 6, 2026

These are not random people either. This dude has over 100,000 followers:

I mean, this goes on and on.

Nobody wanna see Ms “All lives matter” https://t.co/73WdrBLm2T — gerald. (@_iDoTheMost) April 6, 2026

Instead of addressing the chatter head on, TLC just kept on promoting the tour and the jokes started flying. This is getting worse by the moment.

This all comes after Chilli tried to explain away her apparent MAGA-adjacent controversy, which many believe only added fuel to the fire instead of putting it out. Her half responses are not calming anything down. People dug deeper.

Now, sources are saying the backlash may be affecting her health. Nobody wants to see that. My sources inside the music game say she is genuinely kind-hearted and probably got caught up like a lot of people did. That happens. What fans need is transparency.

Then it seemed like there was a social media cleanup. Likes disappeared – allegedly. Unfollows occurred -allegedly. Posts vanished – allegedly. Digital erasure is not it either, although the gesture is cool.

Here is the truth many artists learn the hard way. Fans are often more forgiving than people think. What they usually want is honesty.

At the end of the day, most people just want to enjoy the music. They want to sing along to songs and escape the chaos of the world for a few hours. Damn, Chilli. I hate this too.