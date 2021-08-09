Tory Lanez Blasts Cassidy And Megan Thee Stallion Cancel Culture Fans

Tory Lanez is slashing throats in his new diss of Cassidy, but he also discusses Cancel Culture advocates in a new freestyle called “When Its Dark (E-NFT) 8-10-21′ Freestyle.”

Here we go! This has been an amazing year for Hip-Hop so far! Mickey Factz, Royce, Lupe, Nas, Jada, The Lox, Dipset and that’s all beef/competition and rap battles!

Enter Tory Lanez and Cassidy! These two dudes have being going at it for a minute now. If you remember, Tory was caught swiping a few lines from his Philly counterpart. This is in violation of Hip-Hop Code 1, section A. Cass called him out on it back in the day and called him out on it again as well!

But wait there’s more!

Tory seems to be talking trash about Megan Thee Stallion as well! Or at least those that support her and want to cancel him! He says “Where was the L. The tours got bigger. All I did was cop more cars and cop more ice. More cribs. The press got bigger.” And then he goes into the rhyme, “When Its Dark” freestyle. And, I have to admit, it goes hard. Cassidy is going to have his hands full. Megan Thee Stallion, probably wanna Chill on entering into this for Ray, but she gets some residual shrapnel from the blast. Tory Lanez is really in his bag right now, even though he kinda sounds like Meek Mill.

He says:

“I’ll steal a n!99a’s flow, and what? AND WHAT?”

“ I don’t took some time but now I’m focused… cancel me but send me where, I’m gang gang with all them roaches.”

“Old n!99as is talking, but I ain’t hearing ‘em, I put fear in em / I’ll leave Cass body in that casket his career is in. My problem and your problem, dog, there’s no comparison. What you gon’ compare? Some Smack DVD appearances?”

“Ding ding ding! Your 15 seconds of fame is up, he was in them hotels with R. Kelly, we should flame you up!”

Lord! This is a lot!

Cassidy has some writing to do.

Check it out here.

The oddest thing of all is that Royce Da 5’9″ called for this to happen, even though he won’t get in the booth for Lupe and Mickey Factz. Strange times! By the way, this is all for Tory’s NFT album that’s dropping soon.