Tory Lanez Breaks Silence; Internet Responds Hilariously

(AllHipHop Rumors) Tory Lanez has broken his silence after roughly 2 months of quiet. He was arrested for carrying concealed weapon and also accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her foot.
Today, Thursday, September 24, the rapper apologize to fans for not speaking up faster. The move comes as odd since the rapper has professed there is more to the story then has been told by Megan Thee Stallion. “To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST .,” he posted on Twitter.
Last month, on Instagram live, Megan thee stallion revealed that Tory Lanez was the person that shot her and was out raged that his team suggested otherwise.
“Since y’all hoes so worried ’bout it,” Meg said on the livestream. “Yes, this nigga Tory shot me. You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really fuckin’ dragging it. Muthafuckas talkin’ ’bout I hit this nigga. I never hit you. Muthafuckas was like, ‘Oh, she mad ’cause he was tryna fuck with Kylie.’ No, I wasn’t. You dry shot me.”
Now Torri is going on Instagram live himself tonight to speak. What he plans to say is unknown. What is known is that Tori allegedly apologized for shooting her via text message, publish report said. He allegedly stated that he was intoxicated with alcohol.
By the way, Tip said he talked to Tory and he said something else. People’s eyebrows arched a bit.
“Listen, I don’t know, man. But, I spoke to him and he said the shit didn’t happen like that,” said Tip. “I said, ‘Well, you need to be saying something, bruh. How did it happen?’ And he said he couldn’t say nothing about how it did actually happen. I told him I understood that. I said, ‘Man, you can’t expect nobody to ignore the facts that are being presented if you don’t have any other conclusive facts that can overturn these. You got to say something, bruh.’ If you ain’t going to say nothing, you can’t expect nobody else to. I ain’t about to just shut up when you got facts out here that say it’s a woman been shot at the hands of another Black man within the culture. We’ve got to speak out on that. We’re the fuck n***as if we don’t.”
