Tory Lanez Says Drake’s UMG Lawsuit Could Start “Revolution” But Denies Kendrick Lamar Diss

Even though Drake’s righthand man PARTYNEXTDOOR was sending shots his way, Tory Lanez is still in the 6 God’s corner—especially when it comes to his lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG).

In a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast during which the Canadian rapper was promoting his upcoming album he’s recording in prison, due out March 7, he made it clear he believes Drizzy’s legal battle is about more than just himself. In fact, he made a bold prediction about how things could affect artists all over in a beneficial way should Drake achieve the unthinkable and actually win his case against UMG.

“What Drake is doing, no matter how you want to put it, he’s really doing this for the rest of us artists,” Tory Lanez stated. “Because the reality of it is, is if one man finally comes out and says, yo, f### this, and the rest of us do it, a revolution starts.”

He doubled down on his revolutionary rhetoric regarding Drake’s lawsuit, emphasizing that this could be a turning point for artists, depending on how people perceive it. In the process, he addressed the theories that this entire thing is a result of his scorned ego desperately searching for a win following his brutal rap battle with Kendrick.

“So it’s either you look at it as he’s gonna start a revolution, or you look at it as, you know, it’s just Drake doing some s###, and he’s just trying to do some s###, and you feel like he’s doing this because he lost a battle,” he said.

Tory continued, categorically dismissing the idea that Drake is acting out of spite following the backlash generated by his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

“Being a man that knows him, and speaks to him on a day-to-day basis, I shouldn’t say day-to-day, I don’t talk to him every day, but a man that speaks to him regularly, it’s like, that n#### is not no dumb n####, bro,” he said. “He’s a very smart individual. He’s like a war general.”

He expounded on Drake’s strategy when it comes to music, revealing his belief that his approach is far more calculated than it may appear.

“It’s a n#### that’s very patient, and sometimes when you make certain moves, it’s not gonna make sense at that moment,” he said. “But the grand scheme of what he’s doing is so smart, that when it comes into full fruition, that’s when you’re gonna be like, oh, I get it now.”

However, when asked about his own competitive nature in Hip-Hop, Tory addressed speculation that he had taken a shot at Kendrick Lamar in his feature on DDG’s song “Handling Business.” Instead, he actually broadened the shots fired to seemingly encompass the entire range of artists currently making up the mainstream landscape.

“Nah, I was just saying like, straight up, like, look, here’s the reality, bro—I come to compete,” he said. “When it comes to my craft, I’m here to compete with anybody. I don’t give a f### who you are, what you got going on. Like, if we’re here to compete for music, I’m here for that, you feel me? And at the end of the day, like, that wasn’t, like, a lot of people thought that was like a Kendrick diss. It wasn’t a Kendrick diss, it was an anybody diss.”

Still, he admitted he would have loved to step in for Drake in his feud with K. Dot.

“I almost wish, sometimes I wish I could have jumped in Drizzy’s shoes and just, and did the beat for him,” he said. “Regardless, like, you feel me?”