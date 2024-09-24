Trae Tha Truth Shares His Prediction On How J. Cole’s Upcoming Album Will Impact Hip-Hop

Find out what Trae Tha Truth had to say about J. Cole’s upcoming album. Get a sneak peek into the potential surprises in store for fans!

Trae Tha Truth has shared his bold prediction as to how he expects Hip-Hop fans will receive J. Cole’s highly-anticipated album upon its arrival.

In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, the Houston rapper shared his thoughts on the potential impact of J. Cole’s upcoming album The Fall Off. Trae’s comments follow months of scrutiny J. Cole has received after he apologized to Kendrick Lamar for dissing him on his Might Delete Later song “7 Minute Drill” which has since been deleted from streaming platforms — holding true to the title of the project. During the conversation, Trae hinted that fans and critics alike are in for a surprise when the project drops.

“Now what I will say is we ain’t going to go in depth, but just don’t get it f###ed up,” Trae Tha Truth said. “His album coming and when the album comes, it is probably going to shock a lot of people.”

Trae continued, noting that many people tend to create narratives about artists and or their perceived rivals without knowing the full story.

“A lot of people form opinions on things and they don’t fully know situations” he said.

During an interview with AllHipHop during the BET Awards earlier this summer, Trae Tha Truth also spoke about J. Cole’s decision to issue an apology to Kendrick, remarking on the amount of personal growth it takes to publicly make a statement of that nature on a major stage.

“One thing, man, I know he probably wouldn’t want me to say, but I’m going to clarify, I watch blogs and I watch headlines make it as if he [J. Cole] was just trying to get away or duck any type of situation,” Trae said in part. “And that wasn’t the case. What people have to realize is that’s just not the type of energy bro got. You know what I’m saying? He focused on him, he focused on his kids and just always stayed in his lane.

“So everybody wanted to see him rumble and not knowing a lot of us came up together. We partnas, you know I’m saying? So for me, being a real brother to him, you got to respect if somebody like, ‘Man, you know what, bro? I know I’m dope. I’m not questioning myself. I just feel like that’s just not the energy that I’m on.’”

Check out the post above to hear Trae Tha Truth’s full remarks and watch the interview below to hear more about he and Cole’s “Trae Tha Truth In Ibizia” collaboration.