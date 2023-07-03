Trina Has Wardrobe Malfunction At Essence Festival

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Trina is back in the news and this time it has to do with her lovely body and a wardrobe malfunction. Check out the video here.

OOPS!

Trina was the talk of the BET Awards, which were a celebration of 50 years of Hip-Hop. They tried to put a bun in her glorious oven. It should be noted that I am more than happy to volunteer for that job if she should ever decide to have a baby. Anyway, she was the talk of that and now she is reportedly the talk of the Essence festival for the wrong reason yet again.

My sources there at the affair tell me that the Diamond Princess had a wardrobe malfunction that resulted in her breast popping out. I cannot lie, I like all of Trina, and in my creepy way, well…I am going to cop a plea and say, “I am all man, people!”

Anyway, I saw it and it is already being regarded as #nipplegate. I cannot show it to you, but I can reveal an edited version of it.

Here you go, you filthy animals!