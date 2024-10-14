Trippie Redd Blames Leakers For Unreleased Projects Amid Leaked Justin Bieber Collab

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trippie Redd goes on a Twitter rant over leaked music as Justin Bieber collab slips through the cracks.

Trippie Redd went “Dark Knight Dummo” on Twitter in a rant over his music being leaked over-and-over again.

On Monday (October 14), the Ohio rap innovator sounded off in a series of tweets after a fan page appeared to share unreleased music from his vault without his consent. While it appeared as though the page meant no harm, and was actually questioning when the song would be released, Trippie took the utmost offense to the query — which sent him down a wrecking path on his fans’ timelines.

“Stop leaking my music!” Trippie Redd exclaimed in a quoted reply to the fan page sharing a snippet of an unreleased song questioning why it wasn’t ever released. “Leaking old songs too…….. get a life.”

Trippie’s frustrations continued to boil over as he was seemingly taunted by the same fan page, @ReddFiles, which shared a leaked version of a collab between the “F##k Love” rapper and Justin Bieber presumed to be titled “I’d Say.” Of course, he responded with anger, essentially blaming the account should the collab fail to drop, or flop upon release.

“If i don’t get another song with beiber yall fault wtf,” he wrote in the tweet. In another bombshell tweet, Trippie added, “My last 4 albums leaked a week before it came out. Don’t yall get tired of doing that s##t.”

Seemingly at his wit’s end, Trippie revealed how the rollout of his 2023 album MANSION MUSIK was apparently foiled by leakers while venting about the situation overall.

“Only reason mansion music wasn’t a 2 part album is cuz yall leak all the songs at once so i had to rush it out,” he wrote before adding. “Ts annoying atp.”

Despite blowing his top on Twitter over leaks, Trippie ended up switching social media platforms and jumped on Instagram to promote his collaboration with late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD. In a post he shared with a teaser of the video, which he directed in partnership with well-known music video director Dotcomnirvan, Trippie showed love to his fallen rap counterpart by saluting him with the slogan elevated by his loyal fanbase and 999 following.

“@juicewrld999 I love you kid ;( video directed by me & @dotcomnirvan. LLJW THE PARTY NEVER ENDS !” Trippie wrote in the caption of the post.