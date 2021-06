Troy Ave sure knows how to hold a grudge! The whole basis for his new album is pushing the beef with Casanova, a man in jail. He definitely wasn’t silent when Cass was out of in the world. BUT, he wasn’t going this hard. I wish Cass was out and about so they could be more evenly YOKED.

BUT, WHAT DO YOU THINK?

What is the true roots of this beef? It is so mired in street stuff and beef that I cannot remember.

But, Taxstone and Cass are both in the bing, while Troy living his best rap life.