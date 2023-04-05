Troy Ave Responds To Maino & Maino Reply To Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Maino and Troy Ave keep going back and forth, but does Troy Ave have proof to refute Maino’s assertion that his chain is fake?

Troy Ave and Maino are going back and forth.

Now, this is getting more and more crazy, but this is where we are right now. So, basically Maino “obtained” a chain that is allegedly Troy Ave’s from the night that would eventually land Taxstone in prison for manslaughter. Also, Troy Ave’s bodyguard dead. So, Maino claims it is fake and Troy Ave seems to be very intent on making sure we know it is real. So he made a video about it.

Like to hear it? Hear it go!

Maino is very much out side. So he had a response that seems to be directed to Troy.

I think he’s telling Troy Ave to come outside, but the verdict is still out. I am not sure that that would be a good ideal considering how hot it feels.