Trump & Them Went And Upset Fat Joe, Bad Bunny And All Latinos At MSG

Madison Square Garden turned into a circus with Trump as the biggest clown. Read about the events that upset Fat Joe and the Latino community.

On Sunday, Madison Square Garden turned into the circus of the century and Trump was the biggest clown. Barnum and Bailey would blush at this mess. This was supposed to be a state of the “party” event in the heart of New York City. But this was a mess that set off a series of events that upset Fat Joe, Bad Bunny, Rosie Perez, and just about every self-respecting Latino.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe hit everybody with a viral routine of cringe. Homie called Puerto Rico an “island of garbage.” Now, I thought they wanted to get voters, but he basically sought to offend millions immediately. Uhm, and then there was a Black man that stood up and cheered. His Black ass was hit with a joke about watermelons. He said “We carved watermelons together” on Halloween.

Then, Tucker Carlson gave us a masterclass in BS. He mocked VP Kamala Harris’s ethnic background saying she was “the first Samoan Malaysian low IQ former California prosecutor ever to be elected President.” What a bozo! And you know it could not stop there.

Rudy Giuliani and Stephen Miller? Rudy said, “Hamas isn’t there for us,” and that “The Palestinians are taught to kill us at two years old.” He also said Kamala Harris wants Gazan refugees in the U.S., without providing any info at all. Basically, he was lying. Miller said the so-called assassination attempts on Trump were orchestrated by Democrats. Again, no evidence at all. More lies. Trump’s childhood bud, David Rem, said that Kamala Harris – our nation’s vice president – is the “anti-Christ.” Big witch-hunt vibes are coming from the Republican Party.

This MSG situation really resembled a pro-Nazi rally in 1939. And guess who else was there? Trump’s Cheetos twin Hulk Hogan hit the stage to say, “I don’t see no stinking Nazis in here, brother!” I am not about to trust the word of a white man who calls African Americans “Ni99a.” This was a super convening of racist white men, lashing out at Blacks and Latinos.

All of them trashed America, call it a horror show riddled with crime, unwanted immigrants, and economic disaster! They really hate America! What was odd was none of the Republicans with House seats on the line showed up for this circus. That struck me as odd. I think they want to distance themselves from this big old bozo. On the low, they want so scam their wins and then lines up with him later. How are you all feeling about this? I think it sucks big time!