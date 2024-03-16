Turn Down For What? Lil Jon Turns Down For Islam!

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Talk about a plot twist! Lil Jon, the king of crunk himself, has just taken a spiritual detour and embraced Islam. This was announced right on Twitter (never calling it X). Now, he reportedly goes by the name “Brother Jon.” He is taking it a step beyond and using #TurnDownForIslam as his new mantra. Most […]



Talk about a plot twist! Lil Jon, the king of crunk himself, has just taken a spiritual detour and embraced Islam. This was announced right on Twitter (never calling it X). Now, he reportedly goes by the name “Brother Jon.”

He is taking it a step beyond and using #TurnDownForIslam as his new mantra. Most people are supportive of the venture, with some people talking smack. It is all love, even from the haters. Changing your name and embracing a new faith is no small thing. I give Brother Jon credit for this level of courage and authenticity. He could continue to pretend he’s that Crunk God still. Nope.

So, what’s next for Brother Jon in this new chapter? Only time will tell, but I suspect he’s got some tricks up his sleeve. He’s already released a mediation album, remember?

So, here is some information for those of you that do not know Lil Jon’s past.

Lil Jon had the clubs bouncing non-stop with that high-energy crunk sound! Back in the day, Lil Jon wasn’t just an artist; he was a movement. With his signature dreads, oversized shades, and that unmistakable pimp chalice, he was the face of crunk music. Lil Jon, alongside The East Side Boyz, brought us anthems like “Get Low,” “Snap Yo Fingers,” and “What U Gon’ Do,” and more! “Bia Bia” was another favorite of mine!

He held that conversion announcement until after the Super Bowl though! YEAH!