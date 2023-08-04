Twitch Sensation Kai Cenat Has Been Taken In By NYPD Over PlayStation Giveaway!

Twitch Sensation Kai Cenat Has Been Taken In By NYPD YOver PlayStation Giveaway!

What’s up! Here’s some wild news straight from Union Square Park! Kai Cenat, that streaming sensation from Twitch,thought he could pullup and just give away a few Playstation 5’s at 4pm and be out! NOPE. He should have not announced the exact day and time of the giveaway. Let me tell you, it turned Union Square into a madhouse!

In the days leading up to the event, Kai had the gaming community buzzing with excitement. Who wouldn’t want a chance to score a brand-new PS5? Instagram story, he wrote, “F**k it, NYC! Tomorrow 8/4 Huge Giveaway At 14 ST Union Square Park 4:00 PM. BE THERE.” Like the New York Police Department, I had no idea this was happening. This makes flash mobs look like some BS!

Due to police activity, avoid the area surrounding Union Square Park & use alternate routes. Expect a police presence in the area and residual traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/YNicYTL793 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 4, 2023

As the clock struck 4 p.m., Union Square transformed into a sea of gaming enthusiasts, clout chasing and anarchists ready to do whatever it takes to get their hands on that console. The scene was straight-up chaotic, but came shy of uncontrollable! Streets were blocked, traffic was at a standstill, and the park was overrun with eager fans. Some people were arrested for acting more of a fool than others, but it was mostly ok. I saw some people on top of cars and others on other structures.

At some point, there was a tense standoff between the police and the massive crowd. But honestly, they did not care about the cops. Paint cans and construction equipment were flying through the air, so…there’s that. Eventually, Kai Cenat got up out of there. He definitely ALMOST ran some of his fans over. It took some time for him to get that SUV he was in out of there. But he got out. When he left, a few people hung on the back, sat on the hood and sides of the Twitch star’s car. One fell off! I don’t think anybody else wanted to find themselves under a truck so they avoided it.

Who could’ve imagined a gaming giveaway could cause such a citywide disruption?

Kai Cenat’s PS5 giveaway might have meant well but he caused a lot of headaches. Some people continued to roam the streets, teetering on lawlessness! Gamers, stay safe out there!

UPDATE: Kai Cenat has been taken by the NYPD! At least he is with his fans, because some of them were straight-up arrested. I wonder if he will be charged.