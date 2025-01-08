Twitter Fries Asian Doll Over Greasy Remark On Fivio Foreign & Lil Tjay’s Livestream Weed Scandal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Asian Doll is once again being roasted on Twitter over one of her patently outspoken—and often out of turn—remarks.

The late King Von’s ex exchanged words with multiple users on the app after many had a lot to say following Fivio Foreign and Lil Tjay appearance on producer/engineer Plaque Boy Max’s livestream.

In particular, Asian Doll went off on a number of individuals who attempted to chastise her for sticking up for the pair of rappers. They were caught being disrespectful and blowing smoke in Max’s face after he repeatedly asked them to stop smoking because they were in a short term rental.

“Don’t invite rappers if they can’t smoke !!” Asian Doll exclaimed in the tweet.

When a user replied, “It’s called respect tho,” all hell broke loose.

“It’s called tell us we can’t smoke before we come & I bet we give you all the respect by not coming,” She replied swiftly.

Another user attempted to check Asian Doll over the remark, writing a reply in the thread which read, “Matter fact ill give somebody $100 rn they name 5 asian doll songs [crying laughing emojis] dead homies.”

In a similarly shady remark, Asian Doll wrote back, attempting to shame the individual for picking on her because she’s a girl.

“Boy get yo gay ass on [crying laughing emoji] my d*ck like you a hoe or some cause I said some to another n*gga punk ass boy!” She wrote before adding, “Go pay that 100 for some bullets to beef with a n*gga & not a b*tch you lame ass n*gga”

It’s somewhat surprising Asian Doll is willing to die on this hill, considering he once called her a liar on the same platform years ago. In 2022, the Brooklyn-bred drill rapper alleged she was lying about him on social media after she bragged that he told her to take her ski mask off because she was so pretty.

“I had my ski mask on at the bowling alley fivio gone say take that sht off & show that pretty face we wanna see that sht,” she wrote in a tweet.

Fivio almost immediately responded, denying her claim with an awkward and somewhat backhanded compliment attached to the remark.

“Wtf.. Wat type ov lie is dat,” Fivio wrote in a quoted reply the tweet. “She da homie for sure.. but I gotta gurl.. Yu kno I ain’t moving like dat.”