Tyga Spotted With Chloe Bailey Amid Son’s Baptism Planning & $500K NDA With Blac Chyna

Tyga and Chloe Bailey appear to be getting close while he’s actively co-parenting actively co-parenting a major event with Blac Chyna, his former partner and the mother of his child King.

Tyga began trending on social media earlier this week after images of him and Bailey surfaced online and immediately sparked dating rumors. The pair appeared to be all smiles as they left a West Hollywood hotspot together late Tuesday night. While it’s unclear whether or not they spent the holidays together, it’s obvious Tyga is focused on finding time to spend with Bailey considering he is somewhat busy with a family matter at the moment.

According to multiple reports, the Young Money rap star and his former partner Chyna are in the process of planning a baptism ceremony for their son, in which they expect to host high-profile guests. As a result, Tyga and Chyna are reportedly requiring attendees of the baptism to sign a $500,000 non-disclosure agreement.

Court documents state attendees are mandated to allow Tyga and Chyna to “inspect and confiscate cell phones, tablets, small watches, and any other devices” during the baptism and also asserts that “all pictures, recordings, records, documents or other information” relating to Tyga, Chyna, and King are prohibited from being shared publicly.

Check out the flicks of T-Raww getting caught in 4K with Bailey below.