Tyler, The Creator, Headed to the Super Bowl? Fans Think So

Is Tyler, The Creator and some special guests going to rush the stage at the Super Bowl with Kendrick Lamar?
It makes sense after his post on social media.
Fans are piecing together breadcrumbs after Tyler dropped a cryptic post with just one word: “STICKY…”
The video that went along with the post shows a bunch of football players and Tyler, The Creator, marching to his song “Sticky,” which features Sexyredd, GloRilla and Lil Wayne.
This would be an epic move if Kendrick actually brought out Lil Wayne at Super Bowl LIX, considering the uproar over the fact that Weezy felt slighted over not being picked to perform in his hometown.
However, if the Young Money boss takes the stage with Kendrick, it would almost certainly be the end of his relationship with Drake – K. Dot’s mortal enemy.
Naturally, the internet went into full detective mode and the leading theory? He’s popping up alongside Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.