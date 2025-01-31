Tyler, The Creator, Headed to the Super Bowl? Fans Think So

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyler, The Creator might be gearing up for a surprise Super Bowl LIX appearance alongside Kendrick Lamar, and fans are losing their minds over the cryptic clues he just dropped.

Is Tyler, The Creator and some special guests going to rush the stage at the Super Bowl with Kendrick Lamar?

It makes sense after his post on social media.

Fans are piecing together breadcrumbs after Tyler dropped a cryptic post with just one word: “STICKY…”

The video that went along with the post shows a bunch of football players and Tyler, The Creator, marching to his song “Sticky,” which features Sexyredd, GloRilla and Lil Wayne.

This would be an epic move if Kendrick actually brought out Lil Wayne at Super Bowl LIX, considering the uproar over the fact that Weezy felt slighted over not being picked to perform in his hometown.

However, if the Young Money boss takes the stage with Kendrick, it would almost certainly be the end of his relationship with Drake – K. Dot’s mortal enemy.

Naturally, the internet went into full detective mode and the leading theory? He’s popping up alongside Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

Tyler The Creator teasing him being at the Super Bowl in new music video pic.twitter.com/nSxA7d6JJ6 — ry (@RyanNice) January 31, 2025

Super Bowl! 👀👀 I guess Wayne is performing 🤣🤣🤣 — X•VI (@scarfaceGary) January 31, 2025

T’s hardwork let Lil Wayne down. pic.twitter.com/OSJtJLhtK0 — Yapping rapping singer (@fuziontony123) January 31, 2025

If Tyler is going to be performing at Super Bowl with Kendrick; This would honestly be the greatest gift to see😭😭 https://t.co/XM0xhC8yc4 — The Mermaid 🧜🏾‍♀️ (@AuriTheMermaid) January 31, 2025

super bowl tyler the creator mark my words — ًFLEXIً🌸 (@KING_IS_A_RAT) January 31, 2025

tyler is definitely a surprise guest at the super bowl…the black and white, the marching, yeah we’re getting a top 3 greatest halftime show of all time pic.twitter.com/3vvUBVWP0B — abbie (@frxshouttheslam) January 31, 2025