Tyler, The Creator Shoots Down New Album Speculation While Revealing Career Change Idea

Tyler, The Creator apparently has no plans in store for a new album and is instead dreaming of a career in a completely different field.

In a post his collaborator Steve Lacy shared on Instagram on Monday (October 7), the Odd Future creative remarked on fans and their aggressive requests for a new album while also revealing his desire to pursue an acting career. The exchange was initially kicked off after Lacy shared a sarcastic post insinuating his fans didn’t know how to interact with him unless they were clamoring for new music.

”Album this album that what happen to hello,” Lacey wrote in the caption of the selfie he shared.

Solange Knowles quickly jumped in the comment section of the post, seemingly vouching for the potency of Lacy’s hot take, adding, “Liiiiike lol.”

That’s when Tyler entered the conversation and proceeded to shake things up by further agitating fans eager to hear about his progress on a new LP.

”I feel you s##t is annoying,” Tyler wrote in part.

”Especially when I never said out my mouth that an album is coming.”

He concluded with a bombshell, “I wanna be an actress lmfao.”

Despite whether or not Tyler is trolling about his desire to begin acting, it could be considered to be somewhat smug that both he and Lacy are complaining about receiving constant requests for new projects, given that is’s been years since either of them dropped a new LP. Lacy last delivered an album in July of 2022 upon the arrival of his fan-favorite Gemini Rights. The album performed well commercially, debuting at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart while the hit single “Bad Habit” became his first song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. On the other hand, Tyler technically released a project last year if you count his CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale deluxe edition of the album which was originally released in 2021. In a sense, you can’t blame fans for eagerly awaiting the follow-up to what was Tyler’s second chart-topping release of his career and also won the Grammy for Best Rap Album.

And for those who might be wondering, Solange Knowles last released a full-length album in March 2019 after she dropped her acclaimed record When I Get Home. The album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning 43,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, with 11,000 being pure album sales. Long story short, between this trio, the new album requests are certainly not unwarranted.

