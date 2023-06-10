Tyrese Goes Off On DJ Vlad And Brands Him Culture Vulture After Boosie Interview

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tyrese went off on DJ Vlad this week and called him a culture vulture after he and Boosie called him out in an interview.

Oh boy, it looks like Tyrese has had it up to here with DJ Vlad and his VladTV! Tyrese took to Instagram, in a now-deleted post, to express his frustration after Boosie Badazz labeled him as “the most hurt person on Instagram” during an interview on the controversial platform. And let me tell you, Tyrese didn’t hold back.

He spilled hot, scalding by sharing some receipts of Vlad actually offering him $10,000 for an interview. Now this is very shocking, because it shows the underbelly of stuff that has been rumored for a long time. But, Black Ty posted DMs of the offer. The actor said said, “Your a## is hurting because even after you offered me 10k, I turned down your corny a## culture vulture show…??????? Haven’t you used BLACK PEOPLE ENOUGH???” YIKES.

But Tyrese wasn’t done yet. He went on to question Vlad’s motives and requested the financials on how much he was making off BLACK CULTURE.

YO, “He said ‘Culture Vulture Die Slow” – that’s crazy!

Tyrese has gone through a lot and has totally experienced divorce trauma. That’s hard. So far, Vlad hasn’t responded to Tyrese. But Tyrese joins a chorus of people like like Joe Budden, NLE Choppa, Top Dawg’s Punch, Royce Da 5’9″ and the whole Nation of Islam. LOL! I wish they would take that energy and push it over to AllHipHop, since we are the site and platform of record for Hip-Hop. Vlad is going to do Vlad! Punch, let us get at your artists at TDE! Choppa, pull up again! Budden, you know we used to love each other – LOL! Seriously, Vlad is just doing what he does.

Will Vlad respond to Tyrese’s rant? We’ll see.

By the way, Boosie has a very different view of DJ Vlad! Check out the other side of things in this interview.