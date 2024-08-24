Tyrese Reveals He Was 2Pac’s Replacement In “Baby Boy” Movie

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Discover the untold story of how Tyrese took on a film role originally meant for 2Pac. Get the inside scoop on this intriguing Hollywood twist.

Tyrese Gibson has uncovered the remarkable story of how late director John Singleton poached him for a film role originally meant for 2Pac. During a candid and revealing interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Gibson shared an anecdote about his classic film Baby Boy that has since set the internet ablaze.

The R&B singer and actor recalled a powerful moment with the legendary director in which he compared Gibson to none other than the “California Love” rapper himself. Gibson explained how the situations went down by remarking on how his upbringing in the tough streets of Watts and genuine connection to the hood.

“I was born and raised at Martin Luther King Hospital,” Gibson started off. “I ain’t out here super Crippin’, Bloodin’. I ain’t sold no dope. Y’all other n###as out here painting a different picture. I’m a real hood n###a that could make a call and f##k your life up.”

It was this raw, unfiltered energy that he says caught Singleton’s attention and forged a connection. As Tyrese Gibson continued, he recounted the moment Singleton made the bold comparison likening him to the deceased West Coast rap legend he recalls everyone was imitating at the time.

“John Singleton was like, ‘You the only n###a that remind me of Pac,'” he said. “’Everybody out here want to be Pac. They getting tattoos trying to become Pac. They out here trying to rap and sound like Pac. They trying to be super thug like Pac, they getting Pac tattoos, they doing whatever.'”

Gibson revealed that this sentiment was also echoed by someone very close to 2Pac—his mother, Afeni Shakur. In the process, he explained how deeply connected he became to Afeni as time rolled on.

“Who else said it?” he questioned rhetorically. “Pac’s Mama, who became the godmother to my daughter at the time,” he added, underscoring the deep connection he shares with the late rapper’s legacy.

Tyrese Gibson’s big break is widely considered his starring role in Singleton’s 2001 classic Baby Boy. His depiction of the main character “Jodie” drew both fan, and eventually critical acclaim, and in-turn, the film catapulted him to stardom.

The movie was a box office success, grossing over $29 million worldwide. Though it didn’t win major awards, Baby Boy has remained a cult favorite, solidifying both Singleton’s and Gibson’s places in the annals of Black cinema. The film’s enduring legacy only adds to the illustrious filmography of Singleton, who also created Boyz N The Hood in addition to several other classic movies. Not to mention the 2Pac comparison adds a significant layer to Tyrese Gibson’s already storied career.

Check out the interview clip below.