Tyrese Goes Nuclear On Joe Budden Over “Bitter” Podcast Take: “That’s My N###a, So I Thought”

Tyrese has fired back at Joe Budden after he called him “bitter” during a recent episode of his podcast while discussing his emotional interview with The Breakfast Club.

Tyrese Gibson jumped on Instagram Live to defend himself and ended up venting for nearly an hour in response to the “strays” he caught during a segment on The Joe Budden Podcast. As he started off his remarks on Budden’s classification that he’s bitter, based on his statements about his ongoing divorce in the interview, Tyrese suggested the root of the “Pump It Up” hitmaker’s issues don’t actually have to do with him.

“I need to understand with what’s going on with Joe Budden and why I’m catching strays anytime anything that happens with me and The Breakfast Club, let’s run the clip back!” Tyrese said

He then remarked on an interaction that occurred when he appeared on Budden’s platform last month prior to his viral interview with The Breakfast Club.

“Soon as I came on The Joe Budden Podcast, I had on a green hat that looked very similar to this,” he recalled. “Soon as I walk in, it’s like, ‘You ain’t going to come over here and talk about all that spiritual eagle s##t you know what I mean? Jesus and all that at The Breakfast Club s##t.’”

Tyrese suggested he feel blindsided by the criticism from someone he considered more than an acquaintance, adding, “Alright Joe, I actually know you. I know you and I know Melyssa Ford. I’ve done too many turn-ups with Joe Buddren. Like, that’s my n###a, or so I thought.”

He went on to lay out his theory directly making the connection between Budden’s repeat shade and his appearances on The Breakfast Club.

“Every time I do anything with The Breakfast Club and then attempt to follow up with Joe, I’m just catching strays,” he said. “So I’m like, ‘Yo, you got a problem with Envy and Charlamagne, y’all need to address that, bro, because what the f### that’s got to do with me?’”

But it appears the aspect of the situation that really struck a nerve for Tyrese was Budden’s “bitter” comment in regards to how he had been speaking about dealing with his divorce.

“You kept going,” he said, shaking his head. “You went as far as calling me bitter. You see this hat right here? [points to hat that reads ‘no f###s given’] This is why n###as commit suicide. This is why Black men, and men in general, don’t say nothing, don’t act like they feel nothing. I’m a grown-ass man, bro. You could have all the f###ing influence in the world, you’ll never be able to convince me that I’m bitter with what I’m feeling and what I’m processing.”

He continued, both calling out Budden’s lack of experience with certain challenges in life while also throwing shade on him because of it.

“You’ve never been married,” he said. Probably been engaged a few times. That knee is getting old, Joe! How long you been with your girl? That knee, when you gonna pop that knee? That knee is getting old!”