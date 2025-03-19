Tyrese Is At It Again—What’s He Doing This Time?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyrese is at it again, and this time he might just transform his viral Marvin Gaye-inspired moment into a whole TV series.

We all know Tyrese Gibson never sits still. Dude can sing, rap and dance in just one show. Oh yeah, he can also act. Last year, he dropped one of the best R&B projects of 2024, the profoundly personal album Beautiful Pain, which was dedicated to his late mother.

The standout track, “Wildflower,” wasn’t just a typical R&B ballad. Tyrese decided to pay homage to Marvin Gaye but went viral recreating the legend’s iconic national anthem performance. That signature red beanie…

Fast-forward to 2025, Ty might be taking this from the small screen to TV screens. The rumor mill has it that producers are exploring the possibility of adapting this short film into a series. Could you imagine? Tyrese could be taking us back in time, through his life, talking about love, loss, and triumph? I am game.

That’s not all our friend has cooking. Currently, Tyrese is hitting the road, spreading that soulful goodness on tour. He made an annoucement about the Jersey stop but some took offense! The LA-born entertainer hopped on Instagram Live talking about NJ then began targeting New Yorkers! “Hey New York, what’s up with Jersey?”

LOL! Naturally, Jersey natives quickly jumped into the conversation like “Wait a minute—you’re performing here and asking New Yorkers questions?!” It was just friendly interstate banter! Check out the info below!

Tyrese handled it all with charm, promising a great show. So, could we really see Tyrese’s Marvin Gaye-inspired video blossom into the next binge-worthy show? Only time will tell, but let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

Check out the “Wildflower” short film below.