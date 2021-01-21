Vice Co-Founder Also Started The Proud Boys!

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Gavin McInnes is the co-founder of Vice, the massive, one-time counter culture media giant. He also holds the distinction of being THE founder of The Proud Boys.
You heard me right. Gavin McInnes is the lone founder of the Proud Boys. This is the same group that Donald J. Trump told to “Stand by and stand down.”
This is what Wiki has to say:
The Proud Boys is a far-right, neo-fascist, and male-only political organization that promotes and engages in political violence in the United States and Canada. The group originated in the far-right Taki’s Magazine in 2016 under the leadership of Vice Media co-founder and former commentator Gavin McInnes, taking its name from the song “Proud of Your Boy” from the 2011 Disney musical Aladdin.
Now, the truth is there is more to the story. I will give you the Cliff Notes and you can do your research independently if you want more information. First of all, McInnes left The Proud Boys in 2017. It is also important to note that he was forced out of Vice Media in 2008 for “creative differences.” Not sure if those differences had anything to do with his far right leanings or not, but that’s that. Even though dude left the organizations, he has still been called a racists (specifically a “hipster racist”) by other media outlets that have been on to him MO longer than me.
He’s advocated for white men, suggested everybody else has complexes of victimhood, said that there is a white genocide on the horizon and quite a lot more nuggets. He also has said that violence is an effective way to solve problems. He has said, on the record, “I want violence, I want punching in the face. I’m disappointed in Trump supporters for not punching enough.” He also said, as he was apparently about to leave The Proud Boys, in August 2017, “We don’t start fights…but we will finish them.”
So, McInnes eventually quit the Boys he founded, but the only reason was legal. His guys were getting arrested his lawyers said that they could stave off their persecution if he left. His leadership was replaced by some Afro-Cuban bozo that exalts the same white nationalist propaganda. I assume this is to combat the notion that they are racist pigs.
It did not work.
He has been banned from Twitter, Facebook, Cameo and Instagram. He has popped up here and there, most notably after the Donald Trump shoutout. So, he likely never quit the boy.
He lives somewhere in New York with his doting wife.
