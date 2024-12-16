Wack 100 Claims To Possess Flash Drive That Could End Drake’s Career  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wack 100 claims he’s been “single handedly” keeping Drake “safe” and warned him to cut ties with fellow Toronto rapper Top5.

Wack 100 claims he has a flash drive containing incriminating information that could wreck Drake’s career.

The outspoken music manager warned Drizzy to cut his alleged ties with Toronto rapper Top5, who he labeled “bad news.”

Wack 100 discussed Drake and the controversial rapper during a recent conversation with Adam22 on the “No Jumper” podcast.

“Drake needs to get away from Top5,” Wack 100 began. “This is how much respect I got for you, Drake. I’m telling you. Somebody, listen. Drake hear me. No troll. On Piru, you need to get away from that dude.”

Wack 100 went on to claim he’s been safeguarding a flash drive with career-ending info on Dake for the past 90 days.

“I have made sure it hasn’t went anywhere, personally,” he asserted.

While he didn’t describe the contents of the drive, Wack 100 believes Drake knows what it contains.

“I think you know what I’m talking about,” he added. “That dude, with his mouth and the things he says, it does not support your career and how far you’ve come. I’m telling you as a brother.”

Wack 100 Warns Drake Top 5 Will Get Him “Locked Up

Wack continued, “Get the f### away from Top5 bro. World, remember I’m warning Drake. He’s gonna have you hemmed up, caught up and locked up. Dude is reckless with his mouth. He ties you to things and he is a d######.”

He also addressed Top5’s remarks that he wants to kill Kendrick Lamar and his fears that Drake could be tied to the controversial rapper’s remarks.

“I’m starting to think he got something on Drake,” Wack 100 mused.

When Adam22 said, “I don’t think Drake’s ordering bodies through Top5,” Wack 100 again held up the flash drive.

“This right here…” he added before calling someone on the phone to confirm he’s “single handedly” keeping Drake “safe” despite multiple people trying to get hold of it.

Check out the Wck 100 discussing Drake and the flash drive in the video above. The conversation begin around the 53 minute mark.