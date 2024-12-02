Wack 100 Suspects Drake & UMG Conspiring To Boost Label’s Stock Prices

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Longtime music manager Wack 100 believes Drake could be colluding with UMG to artificially boost the label’s stock prices.

Wack 100 is posing a theory that Drake is in league with UMG, and his recent petitions over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” are part of a scheme to boost the company’s share price.

After previously suggesting the Toronto superstar fired off his legal complaints in response to K. Dot’s GNX chart domination, the longtime music manager has had a change of heart. Now, Wack 100 is theorizing that Drake and UMG could be in cahoots.

He addressed the topic on the latest episode of “The Adam 22 & Wack 100 Show.”

“I think its a bigger picture,” Wack began. “And I’ma call it right now. If we look up, and out of nowhere, a month or two, three from now, Drake drops the lawsuit. He just drops it and goes away. I then want somebody to go do the research on if UMG’s stock dropped after he filed this lawsuit.”

He continued, noting, “It takes a couple of months sometimes,” before adding, “if there was some type of company or entity that came in and bought up a shitload of the stock. And then now that he [Drake] dropped it, it starts to climb up.”

He went on to suggest that the legal filings might be nothing more than “smoke and mirrors,” accusing Drake and UMG of attempting to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes.

“I think, and I see things different,” he added. “You want me to look over there, but let me look in these other spaces that nobody’s paying attention to … If that stock drops … And we see a shell company come in and buy a bunch of ’em. And then, out of nowhere, Drake drops the lawsuit, and that damn stock shoots up to 30, 40. I’ma think it was a play.”

Wack concluded, “This is all smoke and mirrors. The real play is over there. That’s where I think the play is at.”

Meanwhile, Adam 22 defended Drake, claiming that anyone painting him as “just a bad loser,” is uninformed.

“If half of this gets proven,” he added, “Drake will look like a hero for exposing the corrupt music industry.”

Check out the episode above. Wack 100 shared his Drake and UMG theory around the 1:29:35 mark.