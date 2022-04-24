Wack100 Gets Pressed By Nip’s Rolling 60

Wack100 says he has something to give the people, but the Crips are not having it.

So, I have tried really hard to ignore this, but here we go. First of all “it” ain’t true. Wack100 has been totally disrupting everything we love. From Pac to Nip. But, I say this: Wack stands on just about everything that he says.

That said, the allegations against the homie Nip are not true. I am glad they are not true, but I know of a source that has seen said “tape” and insists its all BS. I will not expound but I hope we can learn to let the dead rest.

This Clubhouse phenomenon is still going on.

The Rolling 60s members and Wack said quite a lot on the app. Even death threats. They accused Wack100 of being a gang unit member/police. Honestly, this is not my world and I want nothing to do with it.

At any rate, Wack100 said he was going to put said tape out. These guys went hard out there on Clubhouse with death threats. At the end of the day, the Crips said no Nip slander will be permitted. Eventually, the famous Blood left the Clubhouse room.

I just wanted to acknowledge this and leave it alone.