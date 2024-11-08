Wacka Flocka Canceled Over Political Views

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Waka Flocka had a show that was cancelled due to a public protest.

So, Waka Flocka has come out swinging as one of the loudest Donald Trump fans in the rap game right now. We already knew he was rocking with the Big Cheeto a little bit before, but we let it slide. Back then, it was like, “Okay, first Trump run, that was kinda an experiment.” But now? It’s different. This time, these dudes are really doubling down, and it’s getting… well, kinda weird.

I mean, it’s like they just don’t care about the culture or the people who got them where they are. The stakes are high right now, and folks are side-eyeing anyone who’s out here cheering for Trump. This is not the Super Bowl. It’s not just about politics anymore—it’s about loyalty to the hood.

There was this promoter (apparently a wine or liquor company or something) that booked Waka for a show. Then, out of nowhere, they pulled the plug. Why? Straight up, because of his political stance. They claim they had no idea he was riding for Trump and that they’re “not political” or even “a music person.” Bruh. How do you not know this? His customers were loud and they made it clear they don’t want Waka.

Anyway, they canceled his show, and they’re probably just gonna eat that deposit. One thing’s for sure—they’re definitely selling Uncle Nearest, that Black owned whiskey! Looks like they’re taking a stand against MAGA. I love it.