Wait! What Did Kevin Gates Say?

Kevin Gates
By: illseedCategory: Rumors

Kevin Gates has a hit song about his nether regions, but his latest viral moment has people wondering if he switched teams.

Kevin Gates has always been an eccentric kind of a guy. Once upon a time he was almost a Cash Money/Young Money millionaire, and then he sprung out of that with his own brand.

He continued on as a personality, with the music sort of falling aside.  He recently had a major resurgence thanks to TikTok with a white guy at Mardi Gras. He played his 2013 hit song “Thinking With My D##k” and was back!

You remember this, right?

At any rate, over the years it seems like Kevin has been on a mission, one that is for wellness and spiritual evolution. It has also produced some interesting luxe, vibes and feelings.

Most recently he said something on social media they got everybody talking. I am not going to say what I think he said because I want you to tell me what you think he said.

I think we know what he said but it sounds like he said something else! At any rate in the video oh boy seems very happy and I can appreciate that. Black boy Joye is not seen enough these days.

Look at it now and tell me what you think!

By the way, Big Mama says he got something for Mardi Gras White Man.

