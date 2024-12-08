Waka Flocka Flame Gives Away His Money Because Being Wealthy Is “Selfish”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Waka Flocka Flame has explained the logic behind why he opts to give away over half of his fortune to friends and family rather than accumulating mass wealth for solely himself.

In his recent interview with music executive Ray Daniel’s podcast The Guads Show, Flocka revealed that he has been living on a small portion of whatever he makes per year for the last 15 years on purpose.

In fact, instead of chasing billion-dollar dreams he’s focused on building a legacy rooted in family, generosity and authenticity. In his intial remarks, the “Hard In The Paint” rapper opened up about his philosophy on wealth, his commitment to helping others and how aging has brought him a new sense of pride and purpose.

“I don’t even know how to look at $20 million in my account,” Flocka admitted. “To me, that’s selfish. Anytime $500,000 hits my account, I spend it—business, investments, who need it. My accountant even says, ‘Yo, 70% of the money you make, you give it out.’ So I’m living off 30% of my money for the last 10 to 15 years.”

While many in his position might aim to hoard their riches, or even view his approach as reckless, Waka takes a different approach.

“It just don’t make sense for me to have $100 million, a billion,” he said. “I just don’t see the logic in it. If I can fly where I want to, drive where I want to, eat what I want to, what the f##k I need a hundred billion dollars for?”

For Waka, the real value of money is ensuring the future of his family.

Waka Flocka says he doesn’t want to be wealthy and gives away 70% of his money to his family, people in need, or invests it 🙌🏽💯



pic.twitter.com/XczKqx3sJI — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 6, 2024

“The only thing I need this for is to set up my family’s generations coming after me,” he said.

Flocka continued, revealing his ideology is also rooted in his awareness of the pitfalls that can come with generational wealth.

“The results of that I’m seeing today—a lot of people that are successful, their kids snort coke, do weed, got problems,” he said.

“So where did they go wrong? They’re worrying about too much business, and they got these young minds growing up with different ideologies that’s not in your house.”

Check out the clip in full in the post above.