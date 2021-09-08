Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera Are (Allegedly) Done, And Love Is Truly Dead

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera are, reportedly, no longer together.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the hip-hop power couple is still legally married, but living very separate lives and are on their way to divorce court.

“For months now rumors have been swirling on whether or not Tammy and Waka Flocka were still going strong. Well, I can confirm that the two have quietly broken up,” they said. “A source close to the couple confirmed the news with me. They have been broken up for close to a year now. The two are still married though, but likely leaning toward divorce.”

The Instagram account went on to confirm that the rapper didn’t cheat on his longtime girlfriend-turned-wife — rather, the pair merely grew apart.

The couple first sparked rumors of a split last month, when Waka Flocka posted a birthday shoutout to Tammy that seemed to be more than a little bit of a backhanded compliment. “With the whole world ahead of you, and I don’t see life slowing down no time soon,” he wrote. “Happy 35th, luv. Be free, be happy, and live today to the fullest.”

Of course, the couple has also been known to document their relationship troubles on such shows as Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, Love & Hip Hop, and Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka. So, it’s entirely possible that this is all just more promotion for whatever show is coming up next.

Love is dead. Love is truly, truly dead.