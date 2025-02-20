Wallo Criticizes Black Community Over Illuminati Conspiracy Theory About Gillie Da Kid’s Son

Wallo also reveals the moment he told Gillie Da Kid his son was deceased.

Wallo has shut down Illuminati conspiracy theories speculating that Gillie Da Kid’s late son YNG Cheese was a proverbial sacrificial lamb.

The Million Dollaz Worth Of Game co-host refuted the rumors during an emotional conversation with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast. Wallo began by opening up about the devastating moment he had to break the news to his cousin that his son had been killed.

“Our people call me, he say, ‘Listen, he [YNG Cheese] ain’t make it,’” Wallo said. “So I’m like this. I put the phone down, put it in my pocket. I attempted to walk out of the emergency room. Gil said, ‘What happened, cuz? What’s up, cuz? What’s going on, cuz?’ And I’m walking, and he keep following me. He said, ‘Cuz, what’s up? What’s up?’ And I grabbed him, I said, ‘He gone.’ That was the most craziest s### I ever had to do.”

"That was the most craziest sh*t I had to do. … I've never seen @gilliedakid like that after that. It was hard." – @Wallo267



Wallo267's full episode is streaming on Club Shay Shay's YouTube now pic.twitter.com/FuBNg3sKOT — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) February 19, 2025

As the world watched Gillie grieve the loss of his son, a wave of conspiracy theories surfaced online, claiming YNG Cheese was an Illuminati sacrifice. Wallo didn’t hold back when addressing the baseless rumors, offering his controversial opinion about why success in the Black community is somewhat of a negative thing.

“Black people love Black failure,” he said. “And Black success only comes when you do something crazy. White success is, ‘Oh, he’s great, he’s smart. Bill Gates, he’s smart. Jeff Bezos, he’s smart. Elon Musk, he’s smart.’ You Black, you sold your soul.”

Wallo continued, expressing his frustration over the culture of disbelief and negativity that surrounds Black success, explaining that many people would rather believe in secret societies than accept that hard work pays off.

“A lot of our people don’t believe that they can be millionaires,” he said. “They don’t believe that this s### is possible. They believe the only way you get to the next level is you go in some magical room. I ain’t never seen them joints yet. I know I’ve never seen the parties and none of that s###. I just know hard work will pay off because, you know, you put the hard work in, God going to bless you.”

Wallo concluded by laying out his belief that the idea Gillie had to sacrifice his own child for fame is not only absurd but also deeply disrespectful to a grieving father.

“It’s painful to see that, damn, Gillie and Wallo making all that money just being them. That’s hard. They ain’t no football players. They ain’t no actors. They just them. That’s hard. So, you know, s### like that come.”

Prior to Wallo’s interview with Sharpe, Gillie explained to the former NFL champion that he was struggling to keep his son out of the streets and as a result, didn’t have the best relationship with YNG Cheese when he passed away.

Watch the clip from the interview int he post above.