Was A 17-Year Old Bronx Rapper Killed For Naming Names?

How long will this go on? Was a rapper killed for naming names or just because he’s a young Black male?
A group of young men ran down on him in the streets, in the broad day. They had ski masks and guns. At about 6:15 pm, in the Bronx, they let them thangs go. The rumors on the streets say that the killing was a result of Aracena naming names in rap songs. The New York Daily News says that area of the hood is a big gang territory. However, the family is saying that is not the case.
Aracena was not a big time rapper, as you may already know. But he was a rapper. In this day and age you don’t have to be a platinum seller to create any sort of drama on the streets. There was a whole gang with ski masks waiting for bro as he sat outside about a block away from his house.
They shot him in the middle of the street. He was rushed to the local Lincoln Medical Center, but he was dead upon arrival. I do not know what songs he may have dropped them names in, but does that matter? A 17-year old was murdered in the streets by a posse. If it was over rap lyrics, it only complicates the matter.
“He was very new to drill and said the wrong thing in a song,” said City Councilman Oswald Feliz. “That may have made him a target. In my district, we’ve seen that pattern over and over.”
Damn!