Was Druski Vs. Birdman “Beef” Real Or Not?

Druski had a hilarious interaction with Baby of Cash Money that seemed to be real. So, which was it?

Here’s the question: is this a skit or is it real? Honestly, I’m not sure, and it seems like most people are in the same boat. (This is all covered in our news section, by the way.) Our own London Jenn definitely gave the facts. Judging by Birdman’s intense reaction in the video, it would take some serious acting skills for him to fake this level of anger. I believe he might genuinely be upset.

This whole incident gives me vibes similar to Charlamagne Tha God’s encounter with Birdman’s anger. I think it’s a skit.