Was Kevin Samuels Murdered?

Kevin Samuels has died. And now the streets are talking.

Kevin Samuels was a very interesting man. Yesterday, I saw it all come down the line. But I did not move on it. I am that type of person now, especially with death But, yesterday I got a full-blown run down of what allegedly happened with the self-proclaimed relationship guru. This is all speculation, but as the facts are coming out, we are seeing that they line up.

Atlanta Police have reportedly stated that dude was experiences chest pain and fell on top of a woman before dying. Apparently, he met her fairly recently. This was in a sex act of some sort.

His mother Beverly Samuels-Burch told NBC:

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified. All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

She also refused to state any details on how the famed YouTuber died. He had 1.4 million followers on the social platform.

Well, the streets are talking.

I am going to leave out some details too. But what I am hearing is there was some sort of a sex romp that involved substances that clear out the nasal passages. However, some people are saying that he may have had something put in his drink and it caused the reaction that took him out at 56. Other people have said that he drank so much Red Bull and the combination of that and the other stuff caused his rumored heart attack.

Star of the Star Report went all out….said allegedly “Cocaine-Laced With Fentanyl” – he does ask the question.

RIP DUDE!