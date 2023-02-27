Was Maino In On The Choking Prank?

Maino says when he momentarily choked a prankster, it was all for a gag! Do you believe? Check out the clip with Angela Yee.

Let’s keep it a buck. Maino is one of the most feared guys in Hip-Hop. He has mellowed out quite a bit in the last few years, really transcending the street persona that he came in the game with. But you know like I know he’s not someone you really want to play with.

Today, we saw a viral clip had Buba100x interviewing him, and he was quickly reminded of all the things I just said. But there’s a little spin on all of this. Maino recently did an interview with Angela Yee, and the Brooklyn rapper says that he was in on the prank. this is an unexpected turn off events because that is something nobody really felt after looking at the video.

In the video, we see that the YouTuber ask a question that turns Maino off, and he quickly hems him up and allegedly chokes him. Maino says he was in on the gag from the very beginning and it did what he was supposed to do. I am not so sure…he as in on the goal of that prank. But I do believe that they really had to make it into “something” just a little more fun in order for it to not turn into something legal or bad. So, I’m thinking they had to flip it.

You can even see with Angela Yee that she’s not quite sure that it is really a prank that Maino knew about. But she goes with it in this interview that you should check out below.