Was NBA YoungBoy Inspired By Brazilian Woman To Hit A Lick?

Are these two stories similar or are we reaching into next week with this one?

Either NBA YoungBoy was inspired by the film Weekend At Bernie’s or the world is incredibly small, and he and a Brazilian woman share a common interest in the identities of the deceased.

In case you missed it, court documents obtained by AllHipHop revealed an investigator determined the 24-year-old rapper was posing as an elderly woman named Gwendolyn Cox to get prescription drugs. As a result, a motion was filed to revoke his pre-trial release on April 18 and YB, who was already on house arrest awaiting trial in a gun case, was reportedly transported to Louisiana to serve his sentence.

In an even more bizarre turn of events, Brazilian woman Erika de Souza Vieira Nunes was caught on camera attempting to use the identity of a deceased person for her own personal gain, much like NBA YoungBoy. Nunes was recorded wheeling her deceased uncle into a Rio de Janeiro bank in a desperate attempt to secure a loan, rather than prescription drugs, in his name. The eerie footage shows the woman trying to coerce her limp uncle into signing paperwork, despite his obvious lifelessness. She’s seen pleading with him, asking if he can hear her and even attempting to hold his head upright as it continually slumps.

Bank employees grew suspicious and alerted the authorities, leading to her arrest. The victim, identified as Paulo Roberto Braga, had been dead for hours before being dragged into the bank. Nunes now faces charges of theft through fraud, embezzlement and abuse of a corpse. As police investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, the shocking incident raises questions about the extent of family involvement in the macabre scheme.

Now, it’s obvious that NBA YoungBoy acted on his own accord, but it’s certainly worth noting the fact that two isolated incidents of identity theft of the deceased happening in essentially the same week is mad wild! Like, are folks really committing fraud like that? Apparently NBA YoungBoy and Nunes are—allegedly, that is.

Watch footage of the occurrence involving Nunes below.