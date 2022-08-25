Was Nicki Minaj’s Husband Lied On In Sexual Assault?

There’s a rumor that Nicki Minaj’s husband may be retroactively exonerated from past sexual assault charges. Check this out.

Nicki Minaj‘s husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, has received a bad rap for a long time. He and Nicki met when the pair were just teenagers. They went to the same high school but reconnected in 2018. Somehow, he managed to sweep a very successful and rich Nicki Minaj off her feet and gave her a baby boy. Or she gave him a baby boy. They were reportedly married in 2019. Anyway, there’s some other stuff in Kenneth Petty‘s past that has caused much speculation about who he is as a person first of all, he was accused of raping a woman at knife point. He was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in April of 1995. It was then stated that he was the person that assaulted a 16-year-old girl. Because of this, he was sentenced to prison and is now considered a level two registered sex offender. He’s served four years behind bars for this crime.

So, he is a year younger than Nicki Minaj. I thought he was older. Anyway, Patty has had a number of run-ins with the law more recently, mostly rooted in his inability to register himself as a sex offender. But you know all this stuff!

Now, it seems as though there’s a NEW narrative that may rewrite Kenneth Petty‘s entire history. And that is that his accuser may have lied. Now, our rumor section is one that always plays fair. We do not pick on people. But we definitely have been confused at this relationship from time to time. This time, his accuser, who is many years older now, has seemingly confessed to lying on him. She says she was coerced by the cops into saying he did that dastardly deed in the 90s. Our news section didn’t touch this but we can.

So, just look at this video and tell me what you think.

Nicki Minaj has always defended their relationship vigorously. She primarily seemed to love him because he was around before she had money. She probably trusts him knowing that he’s the same old G from high school. Moving right along, we have to wonder does this change anything? I hope so!

This woman Jennifer Hough went super hard for years. Earlier this year she dropped a harassment lawsuit directed at Nicki Minaj, but continued on with her legal pursuits at Kennth Petty. Here’s the catch: she claimed that Petty and Nicki were harassing her into totally recanting her story of rape. And here we are. She says she was offered $20,000 to say he didn’t do it. In the past, she has offered vivid details on what actually happened.

“All I could do was hold my pants as tight as I can,” she said in an interview with “The Real,” which yielded tears. “I didn’t know why it didn’t dawn on me to like really fight. I just held on to my pants and he held my arms down and squeezed the sides of my stomach so hard. I let go and as soon as I let go he grabbed my pants. It was like a tug of war and after a while I just got tired.”

Hough said, after the rape, she ran all the way to school. She then told the security officer there about what allegedly happened to her. The cops then took Petty away. She also countered the assertion that they were in a relationship.

“We were never in a relationship. Ever. We never had no type of romantic anything. We never talked on the phone. We never hung out together. I just knew him from the neighborhood.”

This is about to get deep!

I won’t go any farther. I know one thing: Nicki Minaj is having a great year. I hope this stuff does not distract us from that.