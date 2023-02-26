Was The Jake Paul Boxing Loss Scripted?

Jake Paul and boxing are now one. He finally lost, but some people are crying foul. Check out the rumors and give your opinion on the fight!

Some of you may have seen it, and some of you may have missed it. The Jake Paul/Tommy Fury fight just concluded from Saudi Arabia. The 8-round fight concluded with Jake Paul being given his very first loss to the brother of Tyson Fury. To some of you, this may not matter. For those of you, that it does matter, too, continue to read.

First of all, it was a decent fight for a pair of novice pugilists to the sport of boxing. If I’m being honest, it was not as interesting as a fight with a non-boxer, because that means Jake Paul is likely to knock them out or down. Before this, he fought MMA combatants, football players and others. This was the first time Jake fought an actual boxer. And it showed in the level of fighting as well as the outcome. Now, onto the rumors.

Apparently some sort of a script was leaked out to the public saying that the whole thing was scripted. Funny enough, the script had an eighth round knockout by Jake Paul. The fight did have a knock down, which was very suspect. Nevertheless, Tommy Fury got up from that knockdown, and went on to win the fight. When that happened, I personally thought that the fix was in. And I was about to cry BS, because it looked like Jake Paul was going to win a decisive victory. That is not what happened obviously.

Now, some people are saying that because the script was leaked, they had to fix the end of the fight to counter that rumor. You can’t win with these people! Do you believe that? Personally, I do not. Nevertheless, I did think Jake was going to win. There is probably more money in him losing now. I actually think that the decision was a shock to most people, including Tommy Fury. Fury looked like he won the Heavyweight World Championship belt against prime Mike Tyson or something. He was genuinely happy and smitten at the win, and could not have faked that emotion. Jake Paul was similarly toned in his expression, just the other side. He handled the loss well, but definitely seemed like he was ready to get it on to redeem himself. Now, what’s next? I’m almost sure they’re going to do this again. I’m curious though. Will they be able to generate the hype that this fight had?

Check out a small clip below.