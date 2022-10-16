Was Tupac Having An Affair With Whitney Houston? Bobby Brown Explains!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Old audio is recirculating revealing one of the most explosive scandals of R&B couple, Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s marriage. Brown shared that his now-deceased wife had an elicit affair with Death Row rapper, Tupac Shakur. In the clip, taken from his audiobook “Every Little Step,” Bobby Brown states Whitney cheated on him with several […]

Old audio is recirculating revealing one of the most explosive scandals of R&B couple, Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s marriage.

Brown shared that his now-deceased wife had an elicit affair with Death Row rapper, Tupac Shakur.

In the clip, taken from his audiobook “Every Little Step,” Bobby Brown states Whitney cheated on him with several people, but the one he felt most comfortable about sharing was her relationship w the “I Get Around” chart-topper.

According to the King of R&B, his former wife’s the relationship with Pac started early in their marriage— when he felt they were doing ok.

Eventually the relationship ended, but apparently her feelings for the rapper did not, saying that became clear on the day Pac died.

Brown said the two of them were together when the news of his death became public. And Whitney could not contain her grief.

In fact, according to Brown, she cried several days and he knew it was not just her he grieving of a fellow artist but the intimate sadness that came from losing a lover.

Both Tupac and Whitney died prematurely. Shakur was fatally shot in September of 1996, and his murder remains unsolved. Houston died in a drowning after overdosing the night before the 2012 Grammys.