Wayne Brady, Daughter, Ex-Wife & Her New Man To Address His Sexuality On Reality TV Show

Wayne Brady has come out of the closet to the love and support of his daughter, ex-wife and her new partner—and it’s all going to be on reality TV.

During a cheery and lighthearted family gathering, conveniently in the company of PEOPLE, Brady revealed he’s pansexual.

“I am pansexual,” Brady says. “Bisexual—with an open mind!” he added while giggling. While it’s clear that the “Let’s Make a Deal” host’s announcement is much more earnest and truly self-affirming than the clout-chasing, fake incest sex tape-peddling Island Boys, it’s also all coming out of left field. Nevertheless, Brady continued to explain his decision to identify as pan, revealing he actually adapted the definition to fit his preferences.

“I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary,” Brady said in part. “I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

Elsewhere in the bombshell exclusive, Brady touched on how Robin William’s 2014 death led him to set out on a path to discovery after he spent his life being attracted to males but denying himself the chance to date any. It’s actually truly beautiful Brady is able to come out and feel immediately welcomed and supported in his journey of personal discovery considering he says was terrified of being judged by fans if he came out of the closeout. This is wild to think because we are talking about the same dude who was rumored to be TLC legend Chili’s bae back in 2014. It’s not like the world doesn’t know that Brady pulls!

Now it’s pretty clear this man is finally becoming comfortable with the true identity of his sexuality, and that’s actually an amazing thing. To be honest, I think the only thing left for Brady to do now is to get back with Drew Carey and the “Who’s Line Is It Anyway” crew and fire off some jokes about the entire saga!

However, if that doesn’t happen, at least fans will get a glimpse into Brady’s new life via the upocming Hulu Reality TV show he and his extended family will star in. Check out the details below.