Is Wendy Williams OK? Gossip Host Posts Cryptic Message on Instagram

Wendy Williams has shocked fans and colleagues alike with her latest cryptic message on Instagram.

In a message posted to the social sharing app earlier today, the gossip host said that she was experiencing “ongoing health issues” and would be withdrawing from all of her promotional appearances until further notice.

Check out her post below.

She went on to say that she’d be “back in her purple chair” on Monday, September 20, to begin filming the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show.

Some fans thought that the celebrity firebrand may have had a relapse with her drug addiction.

But according to Page Six, it’s more likely that Wendy Williams is dealing with the after-effects of her Graves’ disease.

“Williams, 57, has previously discussed several health issues on her daytime series, including her battle with Graves’ Disease, which caused the host to put her show on hiatus in spring 2020,” they speculate.

Whatever the truth of the matter, we certainly hope she gets well soon. We’ve already lost far too many people and far too soon — if nothing else, our beloved Black entertainers deserve to grow old, even if they do make a name for themselves acting stupid on television.