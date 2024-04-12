What Female Rapper Allegedly Got A Double BBL?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A rapper may want to step up her game as she comes back out and part of that may be getting a double BBL – allegedly!

At some point, these artists need to realize that we’re onto them; we’re aware of what’s happening. Their business is our business.

So, I heard a rumor about Cardi B getting a double BBL. What exactly is a double BBL? It means her butt is enormous! Now, Cardi has never been shy about her opulent lifestyle or her transparency regarding her cosmetic enhancements.

I’ve been holding onto this rumor for a few days, hesitant to spread potentially false information. However, I recently watched a video of her performing a charitable act, donating $100,000 to her high school – a ways back. And then, I saw it—her figure was striking. Her butt appeared significantly larger, and her waist remarkably smaller. While it’s plausible she achieved this through exercise, it’s equally likely, if not probable, that she underwent another surgical procedure. I won’t deny it; the idea of a double BBL sounds rather appealing now, considering how stunning she looks in this video. Here is the issue, the video is from a year and a half ago! So, could my data be off or could she have done the procedure again?

Curiosity piqued, I decided to research what a double BBL entails. Here’s what I found on a website: