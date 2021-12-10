What Happened With Jadakiss And AllHipHop In Delaware?

Jadakiss shook up the world with his brother in The Lox! And he got a special honor in Delaware!

What had happened was…

They are going to make a formal thing of this in a bit. But, I am ready to give you the scoop now. Last night, Jadakiss was in Delaware…Wilmington to be specific. The Queen was sold out last night as Jadakiss and friends took the stage. I say Jadakiss and friends because he brought with him Peedi Crakk Freeway, E-Ness, Dutchie Man, Lil Cease of Junior Mafia, and others. Also, a number of Delaware emcees like Geno opened for the god Kiss in front of a packed house. It was an epic show!

So what happened? AllHipHop is about to roll out their year-end review honors, but jumped the gun. Since, Delaware is were the site was started, they honored Jadakiss as the “AllHipHop Person Of The Year.” Other places may honor Lil Nas X or Kanye West with such a distinction, but Jada got it here. A longer explanation will be revealed later and online. But check this out!

So, Grouchy Greg and Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur presented Jada with this big a## winning cup, because “The Champ Is Here!” I personally like “Man of the Year” but in 2021, you can be man, woman, they, it and other such pronouns and get an honor like this!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXS3-A1uuDJ/

Ayyyyyyyyyy!

More on this later, but Salute Jadakiss!