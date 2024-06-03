What Is Going On With Martin Lawrence?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

We’re excited for Bad Boys 4, but there are rumors around Martin Lawrence’s health. Fans are concerned!

Fans are buzzing with concern over Martin Lawrence’s health following some recent public appearances while promoting “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” My first thought was, “Nothing could be going on with ol’ Marty Mar,” but let us unpack this.

Earlier this month, Martin and Will Smith teamed up for an interview with Extra to promote the movie. During the interview, fans noticed that Martin seemed to be speaking slower and slurring his words, which set off alarms.

Take a look at that:

The worries grew bigger after another promotional event for Bad Boys at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood last Thursday (May 30). It was a massive event. Will, wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and their kids Trey, Jaden, and Willow made a grand entrance on a double-decker bus. It seemed like Will was guiding Marty Mar by holding his hand, guiding him to the front of the bus. This added to the rumors that something was awry. What is going on with our dear brother?

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Martin Lawrence fans are worried about him after this video of Will Smith assisting Martin to the Stage of their new “Bad Boys Ride or Die” promo released. pic.twitter.com/mdamURqqO2 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 1, 2024

“Did Will just help Martin walk? The way it looks Martin seems off,” one Instagram user commented. “Something is definitely happening with Martin 😮,” another user added. Some fans mentioned that Martin had recently lost his brother and also recall that he had a stroke a few years ago. In 1999, he suffered an apparent heat stroke and fell into a three-day coma. Could this be what is going on? We’ll just pray he’s ok as he rounds out 60 years of age.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is set to hit theaters on June 5.