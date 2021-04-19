What Is Troy Ave Saying With This Comment…Casanova Related?

Troy Ave and Casanova have no love lost between the two of them. I really didn’t know why these guys continue to have beef but that’s exactly what it is. So, Troy has been kicking along for quite some time since that shooting incident at Irving Plaza in New York City. That is the same thing situation where he claimed self-defense and somebody died. From what I understand, that legal situation is ongoing. It doesn’t seem like it because we haven’t heard anything about it recently but it is still going. Anyway, the Internet peeped some comments that Troy had to say about Casanova, who is incarcerated – ALLEGEDLY! He does not say his name, but refers to some of his slogans…”we outside” and such.