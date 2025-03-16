What Rapper Was Almost Lined Up Overseas?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A major rap star’s wild night overseas took a dark turn when a hookup with local “baby gangsters” nearly escalated into a dangerous international situation.

As you already know, rappers aren’t going to stay hot forever. If you’re lucky, you get some hits and you’re able to tour with those hits. One rapper, a major star, found himself touring the world. I can’t say exactly who this is, but I can tell you he was dealing with some folks from Russia.

Everything seemed all good and cool… but the problem is they thought everything was cool. What do I mean? Well, the rapper wanted some girls. And these young guys decided they would go out and provide him with that service. They found the girls and basically let them do whatever they wanted. Now, this wasn’t an illegal situation, but it definitely had that kind of energy.

So the rapper and his crew have a great time, not realizing they’re dealing with some real gangster dudes. Or maybe a better term would be baby gangsters.

These baby gangsters reportedly—and I emphasize reportedly—pondered doing something to the rapper. But they didn’t. Allegedly, they decided to let him and his crew continue the tour. Still, they felt extremely disrespected by the rapper and his entourage. They were hoping to do business with him and level up what they were doing. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

They’re probably keeping a decent relationship alive just in case this rapper circles back and needs something else. But to all the rappers out there, I urge you—be very respectful if you leave this country.

Times are changing like crazy, and I think instances of disrespect might not be tolerated much longer. If you’re not careful, you could end up hurt, kidnapped—or worse. Sadly, the leadership here in the States is creating a more hostile global environment. And we just might not be as safe as we think.

So take care out there.