What Really Happened With Alicia Keys And The DJ Community?

Last week, something happened between Alicia Keys and the DJ community, but nobody really knows what.

Alicia Keys has a major problem. Something happened last week. In a strange occurance, the megastar singer had a viral video that blew up for all the wrong reasons.

Apparently, she questioned DJs and their role, which caused some drama —especially among DJs! I saw this posted on AllHipHop’s IG, but then it disappeared. What happened? Her team started reaching out to publications like ours, insisting that it wasn’t her and that AI was to blame. Some people believed it, but I’m not so sure. Word on the street (her team) is that it was diabolical AI, but was it?

After looking into it, and this is not fact, but it seems like Alicia had some sort of situation with the EDM collective Swedish House Mafia overseas. I don’t know exactly what the strategy was, but a source told me the video was in support of their partnership. And her comment about DJs wasn’t about our Hip-Hop culture, but about EDM culture, which is less about turntablism and more about pushing buttons, according to my source. This turned into a stroke of bad luck when it went viral in America. Now the jocks’s are/were mad, thinking it was just AI.

But the timeline lines up too well. I think it was a bad move, but if they’re saying it was AI, then it was AI, right? By the way, Funk Master Flex’s post came a day or two after ours, and it’s still up. Hmmmmmmm…

Click here for more: https://x.com/aliciakeys/status/1829243075056808114