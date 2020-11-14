What’s Going On With Jeremih?

(AllHipHop Rumors)
First things first, prayers up to Jeremih! Scary times, we are living in, people! Friends and celebrities have been calling for prayers for Jeremih. The singer is apparently suffering from some sort of ailment, but it is not fully clear what. The 33-year old singer is apparently doing really bad, because people are getting permission from his mother to post! I don’t think I have ever heard of such a thing.
Chance The Rapper said:
“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”
They need to let us know what is going on so we can make these prayers match up.
Hitmaka said, “We need that energy. Pray for my brother. He gone shake back.”
Anyway, 50 Cent seemingly spilled the beans, but it has not been confirmed.
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020
pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s### is real. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/o7eWGAfZJM
— 50cent (@50cent) November 14, 2020
Get Better, J!