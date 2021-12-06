What’s Next For Verzuz? Wayne & T.I.?

There’s a rumor that T.I. and Wayne may be engaging in a Verzuz! Illseed gets to the bottom of this rumor!

A little birdie told me there may be an epic Verzuz on deck: T.I. and Lil Wayne! YEP! That is exactly what I was told. Wouldn’t that be amazing? T.I. was looking for a Verzuz with a few people. They had him locked in with Jeezy and then they found a way to get Gucci on it. The Kang had to let that go. Then Tip basically made fun of Busta for wanting to Verzuz with him. Remember how hard Rick Ross laughed?

That sh#t was HEE-LAR-EE-US!!

Anyway, I was looking at the epic Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Verzuz and out came Lil Wayne! That was pretty refreshing and unexpected. Three 6 was not playing NO GAMES! They did not seem to care about those Tupac and Biggie features! Anyway, a day or so later, I got the word that there’s a T.I. and Lil Wayne Verzuz on deck! How dope would that be? They are “even keeeeeeeled” in the words of Rick Ross! And I think it would be very competitive. There’s just one issue…

It ain’t happening! Before this could hit the rumor page, my people here at AllHipHop decided to check in with Tip’s people. Those folks shot this rumor down fast! They did say that they wished it was true. At some point, they are going to get somebody for Busta, Tip, Wayne, Missy and others deserving of a Verzuz! Verzuz was a big highlight of 2021!

IF T.I. and WEEZY battled…who do you think would win!?

P.S. I am still hearing stuff about Kim and Foxy…by the way.