What’s The Deal On This Joint Album From Jay Z And Beyonce?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Whoever says business and pleasure don’t mix, never met Jay Z and Beyonce. Their love continues to be a living embodiment of a power couple. In case you missed it, the Carters are now tied at 88 for the most Grammy nominations in history. Now, we may be receiving a joint album with the latest installments of […]

Whoever says business and pleasure don’t mix, never met Jay Z and Beyonce. Their love continues to be a living embodiment of a power couple.

In case you missed it, the Carters are now tied at 88 for the most Grammy nominations in history. Now, we may be receiving a joint album with the latest installments of Queen B’s Renaissance coming soon.

Before Twitter goes down, instead of making you follow me somewhere else, I'll just tell you what I've heard about the other 2 acts of Beyonce's 3-part "Renaissance" project



(2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z) — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) November 18, 2022

Back in July, Bey took to Instagram to share insight on how the project came about. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”

With this in mind, there’s no telling where her creativity may lead.

New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan took to Twitter to inform the #beyhive and fans alike to expect part two of Renaissance to be an acoustic rendering while part three will be a collaboration with Jay Z.

Anytime the pair collaborates, the culture wins. Songs such as, “Crazy In Love,” “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” and “Drunk In Love” still live on in playlists today.

Not to mention their 2018 Everything Is Love album spawned in the midst of their On The Run II Tour. That joint effort earned them a 2019 Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Still, no word from the Carters on a release date or any other particulars but the news itself is enough to make you start planning an outfit for the next concert.