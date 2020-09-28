White Man Performs Crazy Freestyle Off The Dome

(AllHipHop Rumors)
(AllHipHop Rumors) What do the Doppler Effect, toenails, The Hindenburg, Cryptocurrency, tequila, Harry Potter and quantum physics have in common? Nothing unless you are a comedian and a part-time rapper that has managed to garner millions and millions of views on YouTube.
Chris Turner is a rapper and a comedian. But not the kind that says “aye” between words. He’s more like the sort that sprouted out after years of watching greats like KRS-One, SuperNatural and other greats that can rap off the top of the dome aka unrehearsed. So Turner, who does not have a rapper name, asks the audience to give him things to rap about in the middle of his comedy act.
The audience suggestions were: 🔥 The Hindenburg 🔥 🔥 The Doppler Effect 🔥 🔥 Harry Potter Tequila 🔥 🔥 Cyptocurrency and the Yuan 🔥 🔥 Toenails (and Quantum Mechanics)🔥
If you don’t know what these are, you may have to hit up google, but these topics are about as random as it gets. But, Turner isn’t some hack. The freestyle rapper might not be prominent on URL, but he’s got over a decade of sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Festival and even wrote for Epic Rap Battles of History. As a comedian, he’s performed at the Comedy Cellar in New York, and the Comedy and Magic Club in Los Angeles. Check out as he weaves this freestyle as a comic.
What do you think?